Play

Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Gives up three in loss

Halak made 27 saves on 30 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Ducks on Wednesday.

Halak and Thomas Greiss are vying to be the lead goalie for the Islanders with Halak probably having the lead so far. However, Greiss took the job from Halak last year, so Halak is perhaps the underdog in this battle.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories