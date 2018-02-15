Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Guarding cage Thursday
Halak will tend twine at home against the Rangers on Thursday.
Halak hasn't been a serviceable fantasy option this season, as the Islanders have been banged up defensively and the goalie's ratios (3.25 GAA and .909 save percentage) simply leave a lot to be desired. If that isn't reason enough to avoid Halak, consider that he has yet to record a shutout through 40 games this season. The Rangers rank 16th in goals per game and 21st in shots, but we've seen enough from Halak to deduce that he's nothing more than a No. 2 fantasy option or a flier in DFS formats.
