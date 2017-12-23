Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Heads into break in winning fashion

Halak saved 38 of 40 shots during Saturday's 5-2 win over Winnipeg.

The veteran netminder surrendered nine goals in consecutive losses entering Saturday's contest, so it was encouraging to see him turn in a solid showing heading into the holiday break. Backstopping the second-best offense in the league has helped Halak to a respectable 10-8-2 record. However, those fantasy owners relying on him have been crippled by his .906 save percentage and 3.01 GAA.