Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Hung out to dry by defense again

Halak gave up three goals on 39 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.

Halak was beaten once in each period before the visitors tacked on another in the third with an empty-netter. The Slovakian netminder's faced a minimum of 37 shots in 12 of his last 15 appearances, with all but four of those 15 opponents getting at least three pucks by him.