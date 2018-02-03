Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: In crease Saturday

Halak will defend the home net Saturday against the Blue Jackets.

Halak stopped 36 of the 39 shots he faced in his last start and has posted a .933 save percentage over his last four starts, but that has resulted in just a 2-2-0 record over that span. He will attempt to notch another victory Saturday against the Blue Jackets, taking on a Columbus club scoring only 2.68 goals per game on the road this season.