Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: In goal Monday

Halak will get the starting nod against the Predators on Monday.

The Islanders lead the league in shots allowed per game (35.4) and Saturday's outing was no different, as Halak saw 49 pucks, stopping all but three of them for the win. Unfortunately for the netminder, if his defensemen can't limit his shot totals, inevitablely some are going to find the back of the net, which is likely why the team is last in the NHL in goals allowed per game at 3.60.