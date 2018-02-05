Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: In goal Monday
Halak will get the starting nod against the Predators on Monday.
The Islanders lead the league in shots allowed per game (35.4) and Saturday's outing was no different, as Halak saw 49 pucks, stopping all but three of them for the win. Unfortunately for the netminder, if his defensemen can't limit his shot totals, inevitablely some are going to find the back of the net, which is likely why the team is last in the NHL in goals allowed per game at 3.60.
More News
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Turns aside 46 shots in Saturday's win•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: In crease Saturday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Hung out to dry by defense again•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Facing pucks from Panthers•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Stops 38 to steal win•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...