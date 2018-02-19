Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: In goal Monday

Halak will get the starting nod for Monday's clash with the Wild.

Considering the team placed Thomas Greiss on injured reserve Monday, the confirmation of Halak between the pipes shouldn't come as a surprise. The netminder is coming off a 50-save, shutout performance against the Rangers on Thursday -- his second straight game in which he's seen 50-plus shots. The Islanders are allowing the most shots of any team in the league (36.2 per game), so look for the Slovak to face a barrage of rubber once again Monday.