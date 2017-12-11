Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: In goal Monday
Halak will get the starting nod for Monday's clash with Washington.
Halak has been less than stellar of late, as he has posted a 1-2-1 record with a 3.11 GAA in his previous four outings. It won't get any easier for the netminder when he squares off with Alex Ovechkin and company, who are averaging 3.06 goals per game -- 10th highest in the league.
