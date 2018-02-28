Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: In goal Wednesday

Halak will get the starting nod against the Canadiens on Wednesday.

Halak has just one win in his previous six outings and while it was an impressive 50-save performance, his inability to keep pucks out of the back of the net makes him fantasy liability. Certainly some of the blame falls to the Slovak's defensemen, who are allowing a league-high 36.0 shots per contest. The Habs are a high volume team (33.9 shots per game), so look for the netminder to face a barrage of rubber once again.