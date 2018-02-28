Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: In goal Wednesday
Halak will get the starting nod against the Canadiens on Wednesday.
Halak has just one win in his previous six outings and while it was an impressive 50-save performance, his inability to keep pucks out of the back of the net makes him fantasy liability. Certainly some of the blame falls to the Slovak's defensemen, who are allowing a league-high 36.0 shots per contest. The Habs are a high volume team (33.9 shots per game), so look for the netminder to face a barrage of rubber once again.
More News
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 31 saves in loss•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Starting Saturday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 28 saves in loss•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Will start Thursday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Surrenders five in loss to Wild•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: In goal Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...