Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: In play against B's
Halak will defend the cage in Boston on Saturday, facing the 13-9-4 Bruins.
Halak didn't exactly have one of his finer performances Thursday, yielding four goals on 32 shots to the Penguins and dropping the decision in overtime. However, despite the Bruins' winning record, they currently rank 20th in scoring and 17th on the power play; at least on paper, that doesn't seem like it would be all that intimidating for the Czech goalie.
