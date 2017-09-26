Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Islanders won't name a starter
Islanders coach Doug Weight doesn't plan to name Jaroslav Halak or Thomas Greiss as the team's starting goaltender, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
This could just be a motivational ploy by Weight to get the best out of his goaltenders but it does seem like he wants to go with the hot goaltender. While neither net minder is anything more than a low end second goalie in fantasy leagues, this makes owning either one a problem, especially in weekly lineup leagues. Halak would seem to have the upper hand as Greiss seemed to tire as the season went along last year. Perhaps this was due to the workload of becoming the starter once Halak was sent down to the AHL but both could see significant playing time this season.
