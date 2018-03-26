Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Likely to start Tuesday
Halak is expected to start between the pipes for the Islanders on Tuesday in Ottawa, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Halak will ride the bench for Monday's contest versus Florida but is expected to start Tuesday as the Islanders are playing on back to back nights. He is 0-8-2 in his last 11 games with a .876 save percentage and almost certainly will not be back with the Islanders next season. Poor goaltending and defense has proven to be fatal for the Islanders this season.
