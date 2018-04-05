Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Looking for season sweep against Rangers
Halak will tend twine as the home starter versus the Rangers on Thursday.
With only two games remaining, there's a chance that this will be Halak's final appearance representing the Isles at Barclays Center. He's been terrific against the other New York team based on a 3-0-0 record, 1.62 GAA and .962 save percentage over three starts in 2017-18. The 32-year-old checks out as a value play on this 12-game slate.
