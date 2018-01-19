Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Loses 5-2 to Bruins

Halak allowed four goals on 33 shots during Thursday's 5-2 loss to Boston.

This was another discouraging showing from Halak, as he's now allowed four goals or more in eight of his past nine outings. Until there is marked improvement, it's difficult to start him confidently. After all, the 32-year-old Czech sports a grotesque .905 save percentage and 3.25 GAA for the campaign.