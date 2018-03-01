Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 23 saves in Wednesday's loss

Halak stopped 23 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Canadiens.

He's now winless in his last four games, allowing 13 goals with an .893 save percentage over that stretch. Given Halak's recent struggles, backup Christopher Gibson could get the nod for Friday's rematch with the Habs back at the Barclays Center.

