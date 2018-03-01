Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 23 saves in Wednesday's loss
Halak stopped 23 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Canadiens.
He's now winless in his last four games, allowing 13 goals with an .893 save percentage over that stretch. Given Halak's recent struggles, backup Christopher Gibson could get the nod for Friday's rematch with the Habs back at the Barclays Center.
More News
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: In goal Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 31 saves in loss•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Starting Saturday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 28 saves in loss•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Will start Thursday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Surrenders five in loss to Wild•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...