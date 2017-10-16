Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 24 saves in losing cause

Halak stopped 24 of 27 shots in Sunday's loss to the Kings.

The fact Halak has given up three goals in each of his three starts this season certainly doesn't bode well for his chances of stealing crease time away from Thomas Greiss. The 32-year-old posted a .915 save percentage in 26 starts last season and makes for a decent fantasy play in deeper formats. He's shown in the past he's capable of stealing games, but with Greiss in the starter role and Halak not impressing early, it's hard to recommend the 32-year-old as an enticing fantasy option.