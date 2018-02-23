Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 28 saves in loss
Halak allowed three goals on 31 shots during Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto.
The veteran has won just five of his past 15 starts, and he's now sporting a .911 save percentage and 3.20 GAA for the campaign. With the Islanders allowing the most goals per 60 minutes (3.52) in the league, it's obviously not a strong fantasy setup for Halak. Don't fret fading him outside of the most favorable matchups.
