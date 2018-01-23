Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 30 saves in loss to Coyotes

Halak saved 30 of 33 shots during Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Arizona.

The veteran has now allowed three goals or more in nine of his past 10 starts and owns a disappointing .906 save percentage and 3.23 GAA for the campaign. Until there is marked signs of improvement from Halak, he's best viewed as a risky option in all matchups. Chasing wins with him has quickly turned into a ratio crippler.