Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 31 saves in win over Caps

Halak saved 31 of 32 shots during Monday's 3-1 win over Washington.

The victory improves Halak to nine wins, a .909 save percentage and 2.82 GAA for the campaign. He projects to continue sharing starting duties with Thomas Greiss, which curbs the value of both netminders. However, the Islanders are rolling offensively, and Halak showcased his upside Monday. He should be owned in the majority of fantasy settings and can be relied on when starting against favorable opponents.