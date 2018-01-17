Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 38 saves in loss

Halak allowed four goals on 42 shots during Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Devils.

This was the seventh time in eight starts that Halak has allowed four goals or more, and the slump has him at a crippling .906 save percentage and 3.22 GAA for the campaign. Additionally, after a strong start in the win column, his 13-13-2 record is hardly moving the needle. There's still value here, as Halak is capable of helping fantasy owners. It's just becoming more difficult to pinpoint when he's going to provide a serviceable outing.