Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 38 saves in loss
Halak allowed four goals on 42 shots during Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Devils.
This was the seventh time in eight starts that Halak has allowed four goals or more, and the slump has him at a crippling .906 save percentage and 3.22 GAA for the campaign. Additionally, after a strong start in the win column, his 13-13-2 record is hardly moving the needle. There's still value here, as Halak is capable of helping fantasy owners. It's just becoming more difficult to pinpoint when he's going to provide a serviceable outing.
