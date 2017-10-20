Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 38 saves to top Blueshirts in shootout
Halak saved 38 of 41 shots and two of three shootout attempts during Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.
The veteran netminder has now allowed three goals in each of his four starts for a 2-2 record, .906 save percentage and 2.96 GAA. At 32, Halak's best years are likely behind him, and he probably shouldn't be viewed as anything other than a matchup-based option in the majority of fantasy settings. Expect Halak and Thomas Greiss to continue splitting starts in a near 50-50 timeshare moving forward.
More News
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 24 saves in losing cause•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Receives Sunday's starting nod•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Gives up three in loss•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Named Wednesday's starter•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Gets win with 26 saves•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...