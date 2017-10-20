Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 38 saves to top Blueshirts in shootout

Halak saved 38 of 41 shots and two of three shootout attempts during Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

The veteran netminder has now allowed three goals in each of his four starts for a 2-2 record, .906 save percentage and 2.96 GAA. At 32, Halak's best years are likely behind him, and he probably shouldn't be viewed as anything other than a matchup-based option in the majority of fantasy settings. Expect Halak and Thomas Greiss to continue splitting starts in a near 50-50 timeshare moving forward.