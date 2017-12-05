Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 39 stops in victory
Halak faced 43 shots Monday in a 5-4 win over Florida and turned aside 39 of them.
It's hard to be harsh on Halak given that he played well in his past three starts and it's not his fault that the Islanders gave the Panthers enough space to put 43 shots on net. Still, with coach Doug Weight choosing the hot hand, monitor this situation carefully.
