Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 42 saves in OT loss

Halak saved 42 of 47 shots during Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to Nashville.

The Czech has won just three of his past eight contests and has also allowed three goals or more in seven of those outings. Halak sports an underwhelming 16-15-4 record, .910 save percentage and 3.20 GAA for the campaign, and fantasy owners are probably best served by being selective with his matchups moving forward. The Islanders are allowing the most goals per game in the league, after all.