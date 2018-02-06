Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 42 saves in OT loss
Halak saved 42 of 47 shots during Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to Nashville.
The Czech has won just three of his past eight contests and has also allowed three goals or more in seven of those outings. Halak sports an underwhelming 16-15-4 record, .910 save percentage and 3.20 GAA for the campaign, and fantasy owners are probably best served by being selective with his matchups moving forward. The Islanders are allowing the most goals per game in the league, after all.
More News
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: In goal Monday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Turns aside 46 shots in Saturday's win•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: In crease Saturday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Hung out to dry by defense again•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Facing pucks from Panthers•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Stops 38 to steal win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...