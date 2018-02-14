Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 47 saves in losing effort Tuesday
Halak stopped 47 of 51 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.
He got hung out to dry by his defense, and while Halak turned aside all 26 shots he faced in the first period to allow the Isles to cling to a 1-0 lead, he eventually wilted under the barrage of rubber. It's the fourth time in his last five starts Halak has had to face 40 or more shots, and he'll remain a liability in the ratio categories until the team in front of him can tighten things up.
