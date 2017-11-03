Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes only 15 saves in loss to Caps

Halak stopped just 15 of 19 shots during Thursday's 4-3 loss to Washington.

The 32-year-old Czech had won four consecutive games entering Thursday, so taking the loss here is less of a blow. However, even with five wins this year, his .906 save percentage and 2.83 GAA are still underwhelming marks. There is also a decent chance the Islanders are currently overachieving a bit. Halak is probably best viewed as a matchup-based option in most fantasy settings moving forward. Additionally, Thomas Greiss is going to continue to see somewhat regular work, which cuts into Halak's upside.

