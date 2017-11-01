Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Making third straight start Thursday

Halak will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Capitals, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Halak has been on a roll lately, earning wins in four consecutive starts while posting a .921 save percentage over that span. The 32-year-old backstop will look to stay sharp Thursday and pick up his sixth victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Capitals club that's 1-3-0 at home this season.