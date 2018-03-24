Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Matched up against Blackhawks at home

Halak will post up between the pipes in Saturday's home game versus the Blackhawks.

The 32-year-old is mired in a 10-game losing skid for an Islanders club that's on the verge of being mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. However, the Blackhawks share a similar demise, as Patrik Kane and Co. have already been ruled out of contention. If you're stuck with Halak in fantasy leagues, all that you can realistically hope for is the team's seventh-ranked offense to come alive and lead the backstop to his 19th win through 52 appearances.