Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Named Monday's starter

Halak will start in goal for Monday's preseason contest with the Rangers.

The past year for Halak has been unconventional, to say the least. The Slovakian had a dismal start to the 2016-17 season with the Isles and was demoted to AHL Bridgeport, only to be recalled for the final three weeks of the campaign -- and he was absolutely lights-out, posting a 6-1-0 record while allowing 1.58 goals per game and recording a .949 save percentage. Halak figures to be the Islanders' No. 2 goalie in 2017-18, but don't be surprised if he makes a run at Thomas Greiss' position as No. 1.