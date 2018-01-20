Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Opposing Blackhawks in Chi-Town

Halak will draw his third consecutive start Saturday, taking on the Blackhawks in Chicago, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

It appears as though Islanders coach Doug Weight is anxious to get Halak back on track. The Czech goalie surrendered four goals apiece in starts against the Devils and Bruins, respectively, leading up to this next game against Chicago, which ranks 11th in home scoring but third overall in shots per game (34.4). Simply put, Halak isn't a recommended start on this 13-game daily slate.