Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Patrolling crease for matinee
Halak will be in goal for Saturday's matinee against the Rangers, who are playing host to the contest, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
The Islanders are in last place within the Metropolitan Division and let's just say that the offense isn't to blame. Captain John Tavares (51 points in 43 games) has done a commendable job trying to keep his team respectable, but Halak and alternate goalie Thomas Greiss have a porous .893 save percentage between them this season. Halak, who has been the slightly better option, will take on the Blueshirts -- a team that has gone 5-3-2 over its past 10 games with a plus-11 goal differential on the year.
