Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Patrolling crease Sunday

Halak will get the starting nod on Sunday against Carolina.

Halak's disappointing season continued in his last start on Friday against Washington, as he was lit up for five goals on 30 shots. He's appeared in 49 games this season, his highest since the 2014-15 season. However, his 3.26 GAA is the worst mark the 32-year-old has posted. Halak is not a great fantasy option at this point.