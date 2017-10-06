Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Penciled in to start Saturday

Halak will be the starter for Saturday's home game against the Sabres.

The Slovakian has drawn the latter end of the back-to-back to start the season, with Thomas Greiss being put to work in Friday's road opener against the Blue Jackets. Last year, Halak split the campaign between the Isles and their top development affiliate, AHL Bridgeport, where he naturally performed much better in comparison -- .925 save mark in the minors compared to .915 at hockey's highest. It'll be important for Halak's allied skaters to play a disciplined brand of hockey, as Buffalo ranked fifth on the man advantage in 2016-17 and it didn't exactly make wholesale changes to that group this offseason.