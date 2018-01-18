Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Preparing to start Thursday

Halak will start in goal Thursday evening against the Bruins, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Halak saw 42 shots from the Devils on Tuesday, which was close to a season high, and four goals allowed was enough for his 13th loss of the season. The Czech backstop has just as many wins, albeit without any shutouts. Halak's next opponent donning the The Spoked B features one of the most dangerous top lines in Brad Marchard, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak, but it's worth noting that Boston is playing its second game in as many days after downing the rival Habs 4-1 on Wednesday.