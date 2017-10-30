Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Receives Monday's starting nod
Halak will man the crease for Monday's contest against Vegas.
Isles head coach Doug Weight has given each of his goalies about a fair share of games so far this season, though Halak appears to have the edge over Thomas Greiss -- Monday will be Halak's eighth start of the season, versus five for Greiss. While the Slovakian hasn't necessarily been dominant this season, owning a 2.61 GAA and .916 save percentage, he's been consistent in the sense that he's yet to allow more than three goals in a game. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are riding a seven-game win streak and are coming off a 7-0 demolition of the Avalanche on Friday.
