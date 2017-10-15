Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Receives Sunday's starting nod

Halak will defend the cage for Sunday's clash with the Kings in Los Angeles.

With Sunday being the second of back-to-back games for the Islanders, so Halak heads in to the net in order to relieve the team's No. 1 Thomas Greiss. Halak has already seen action in three games in 2017-18, going 1-1-0 with a 2.45 GAA and .914 save percentage. Halak's opponents Sunday are also playing the second game of a back-to-back, having defeated the Sabres 4-2 with Jonathan Quick in goal Saturday.