Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Shaky against Habs in loss
Halak allowed five goals on just 24 shots during Friday's 6-3 loss to Montreal.
The Czech's struggles continue, as he's now won just two of his past 10 starts and owns an underwhelming .909 save percentage and disastrous 3.22 GAA for the campaign. He's locked into a starter's workload, but it's difficult to trust Halak outside of the cushiest matchups. The Islanders are allowing the most goals per game in the league, after all.
