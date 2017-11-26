Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Sharpest game of season
Halak made 31 saves in a 2-1 win over Ottawa on Saturday night.
Halak had allowed 13 goals in his last three starts, so this was a sharp outing. In fact, it was Halak's best start of the season. It warrants another start, but it's a wait and see with Thomas Greiss in the starter's seat.
