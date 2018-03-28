Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Snaps skid by beating Ottawa
Halak's 33 saves were just enough to earn a 4-3 victory over the Senators on Tuesday.
Something had to give in this battle of the league's two worst defensive teams, and once the dust settled, Halak emerged with his first victory in his past 12 appearances. The Slovakian veteran didn't rain on the parades of certain Senators' fantasy owners, however, as both Matt Duchene and Bobby Ryan both still produced three-point nights for the hosts. Despite this positive result, Halak's relevance in fantasy remains mainly as an option to stream against rather than a player to target.
More News
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Likely to start Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Continues losing streak•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Matched up against Blackhawks at home•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Competent in relief•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Continues cold streak•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...