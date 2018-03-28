Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Snaps skid by beating Ottawa

Halak's 33 saves were just enough to earn a 4-3 victory over the Senators on Tuesday.

Something had to give in this battle of the league's two worst defensive teams, and once the dust settled, Halak emerged with his first victory in his past 12 appearances. The Slovakian veteran didn't rain on the parades of certain Senators' fantasy owners, however, as both Matt Duchene and Bobby Ryan both still produced three-point nights for the hosts. Despite this positive result, Halak's relevance in fantasy remains mainly as an option to stream against rather than a player to target.