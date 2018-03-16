Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Starting in net Friday
Halak will start in the visiting net Thursday against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Halak entered in relief of Christopher Gibson during Thursday's game against the Capitals, stopping eight of the nine he faced. As expected, he will guard the goal the second night of the back-to-back set, looking to break out of a slump that's seen him lose six straight starts in the crease.
