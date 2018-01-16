Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Starting in net Tuesday
Halak will defend the cage Tuesday against the Devils.
Halak's recent run in the crease has been less than ideal, to say the least, letting in four or more goals in five of his last six starts. He ended five straight such games in his last outing, however, setting aside 37 of the 39 shots he faced to pick up a second straight victory. Part of the problem is the barrage of shots he's faced, including 46 of them two starts ago against the Devils. He still emerged victorious in that tilt and squares off against Keith Kinkaid on Tuesday, giving him a decent opportunity to extend his winning streak to three.
