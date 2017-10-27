Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Starting Saturday in Nashville

Halak will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Predators.

Halak has been solid of late, earning back-to-back victories while maintaining a .921 save percentage over that span. The 32-year-old rearguard will look to pick up his fourth win of the campaign Saturday in a tough road matchup with a Predators club that's 3-0-1 at home this season.

