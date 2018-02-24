Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Starting Saturday
Halak will defend the goal Saturday against the Devils in New Jersey.
Halak's recent efforts have been less than impressive, with the netminder allowing three or more goals in four of his last five starts. He owns just a 1-3-1 record over that span but could have an opportunity to turn it around Saturday against a New Jersey club averaging just 2.84 goals per game on home ice this season.
