Play

Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Starting Saturday

Halak will defend the goal Saturday against the Devils in New Jersey.

Halak's recent efforts have been less than impressive, with the netminder allowing three or more goals in four of his last five starts. He owns just a 1-3-1 record over that span but could have an opportunity to turn it around Saturday against a New Jersey club averaging just 2.84 goals per game on home ice this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories