Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Starting Wednesday
Halak will tend the twine Wednesday against Dallas.
While the Slovakian netminder doesn't have glistening season-long stats -- 2.82 GAA, .909 save percentage, and 9-7-1 record -- a positive trend in his play and the Islanders' ability to score goals have combined to raise Halak's fantasy appeal. Over his last two starts, Halak stopped 61 of 64 shots, good for a .953 save percentage. Meanwhile, the Isles' offense will give whoever's in goal a chance to win more times than not, as they sit second in the NHL in goal scoring with 3.53 per game.
