Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Stationed between pipes Sunday
Halak will be in net for Sunday's contest against the Hurricanes, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
The Islanders are still rolling with somewhat of a "goalie by committee" with Halak and Thomas Greiss. In his last start, Halak surrendered five goals on just 29 shots to Dallas. The 5-foot-11 netminder has allowed three or more goals in eight of his 10 appearances. Until one of the two New York goaltenders emerge as the favorite, they shouldn't be owned for fantasy purposes.
