Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Stops 32 shots in win

Halak saved 32 of 35 shots during Tuesday's 5-3 win over Arizona.

The veteran netminder has allowed three goals in each of his past five starts for a 3-2 record, .907 save percentage and 2.97 GAA. It's been a mediocre run for Halak, and with Thomas Greiss also expected to see consistent starts, Halak is more of a supporting fantasy asset than go-to option. Additionally, considering his current form, it's probably best to be a little selective with the 32-year-old netminder's matchups moving forward.