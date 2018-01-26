Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Stops 38 to steal win

Halak made 38 saves in Thursday's 2-1 win over Vegas.

Halak turned in arguably his finest performance of the season, stealing the victory even though New York was outshot 39-25. A power-play goal by Erik Haula with 5:07 remaining was the only thing that stood between Halak and his first shutout of the season. The veteran netminder will need to replicate this effort a few times before fantasy owners should think about letting him back in their good graces.