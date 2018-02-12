Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Stops 39 shots in losing effort
Halak made 39 saves on 42 shots in Sunday's loss to the Flames.
Halak allowed two late goals to Matthew Tkachuk and suffered his fourth loss in five games. The 32-year-old drops to 17-17-4 on the season with a .908 save percentage. Halak has given up at least three goals in 14 of his last 17 appearances and simply isn't good enough to warrant a play in the majority of fantasy settings.
