Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Struggles again in loss to Canucks
Halak conceded four goals on 23 shots Monday, taking a 4-3 overtime loss against Vancouver.
When you're trying to get back into the playoff race, taking just one point against a team that's going nowhere isn't enough. Halak failed to hit even a .900 save percentage for the third consecutive game, causing the Islanders to take a loss they couldn't afford despite outshooting the Canucks 34-23. The Slovak has seen far better days than what he's shown this season, and right now, he's next to impossible to trust unless you have no other option.
