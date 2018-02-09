Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Struggles against Sabres

Halak saved just 18 of 22 shots during Thursday's 4-3 loss to Buffalo.

After making at least 30 saves in each outing and posting a .927 save percentage through his previous six starts, Halak posted a stinker Thursday. It serves as further proof that the veteran netminder can't be blindly trusted, and especially with a suspect team defense in front of him. Halak now owns a 16-16-4 record, .908 save percentage and 3.23 GAA, which makes his workload his only endearing fantasy trait.