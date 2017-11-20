Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Struggles once again Sunday

Halak gave up four goals on 32 shots in Sunday's loss to Carolina.

Halak has been struggling of late and was outdueled by Canes' backup netminder Cam Ward on Sunday. Halak has been sharing the crease with Thomas Greiss, but this recent stretch certainly isn't going to earn him any favors. The 32-year-old has given up at least four goals in three straight losses and seen his save percentage dip to an ugly .896 on the season. Halak's 5-5-0 record and inconsistent start to the year make him one to avoid in fantasy right now.